Ronald Acuna Jr. will lead the way for the Atlanta Braves (91-48) on Friday, September 8, when they battle Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (65-75) at Truist Park at 7:20 PM ET.

The Pirates are listed as +180 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Braves (-225). The total is 9.5 runs for this matchup (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds to go under).

Pirates vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder - ATL (11-4, 3.42 ERA) vs Mitch Keller - PIT (11-8, 3.93 ERA)

Pirates vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Pirates vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have been favorites in 125 games this season and won 83 (66.4%) of those contests.

The Braves have gone 29-12 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter (70.7% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves were the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and they went 7-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times.

The Pirates have won in 48, or 42.9%, of the 112 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Pirates have a mark of 4-6 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +180 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Pirates had a record of 5-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Pirates vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ke'Bryan Hayes 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+170) Bryan Reynolds 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+180) Ji-Hwan Bae 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+290) Jack Suwinski 0.5 (-175) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+140) Alfonso Rivas 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+260)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 21st 4th Win NL Central +100000 - 5th

