Bryan Reynolds vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Bryan Reynolds -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Atlanta Braves, with Dylan Dodd on the mound, on September 9 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Braves.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Dylan Dodd
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan Reynolds? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds has 132 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .458, both of which rank first among Pittsburgh hitters this season.
- Reynolds enters this game on a nine-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .278.
- In 73.0% of his 126 games this season, Reynolds has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 31 multi-hit games.
- In 13.5% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 34.1% of his games this year, Reynolds has driven in at least one run. In 15 of those games (11.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 56 of 126 games this season, and more than once 12 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|64
|.243
|AVG
|.286
|.322
|OBP
|.327
|.389
|SLG
|.521
|22
|XBH
|31
|6
|HR
|13
|28
|RBI
|39
|47/26
|K/BB
|65/17
|3
|SB
|8
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
- The Braves' 3.88 team ERA ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, 1.1 per game).
- Dodd gets the call to start for the Braves, his first of the season.
- The 25-year-old left-hander makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.