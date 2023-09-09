Bryan Reynolds -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Atlanta Braves, with Dylan Dodd on the mound, on September 9 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Braves.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: Dylan Dodd

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds has 132 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .458, both of which rank first among Pittsburgh hitters this season.

Reynolds enters this game on a nine-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .278.

In 73.0% of his 126 games this season, Reynolds has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 31 multi-hit games.

In 13.5% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 34.1% of his games this year, Reynolds has driven in at least one run. In 15 of those games (11.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 56 of 126 games this season, and more than once 12 times.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 64 .243 AVG .286 .322 OBP .327 .389 SLG .521 22 XBH 31 6 HR 13 28 RBI 39 47/26 K/BB 65/17 3 SB 8

Braves Pitching Rankings