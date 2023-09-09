Jack Suwinski vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Jack Suwinski and his .645 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Dylan Dodd and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Saturday at 7:20 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Braves.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Dylan Dodd
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Jack Suwinski At The Plate
- Suwinski has 18 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 66 walks while hitting .207.
- In 46.3% of his 121 games this season, Suwinski has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 16.5% of his games in 2023 (20 of 121), and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Suwinski has driven in a run in 39 games this season (32.2%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (11.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 43 games this season (35.5%), including eight multi-run games (6.6%).
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|58
|.198
|AVG
|.217
|.319
|OBP
|.344
|.381
|SLG
|.528
|20
|XBH
|23
|8
|HR
|16
|26
|RBI
|35
|77/34
|K/BB
|73/32
|7
|SB
|2
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves' 3.88 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, 1.1 per game).
- Dodd starts for the first time this season for the Braves.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 25-year-old lefty.
