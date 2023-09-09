The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Jack Suwinski and his .645 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Dylan Dodd and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Saturday at 7:20 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Braves.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Dylan Dodd

Dylan Dodd TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

Suwinski has 18 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 66 walks while hitting .207.

In 46.3% of his 121 games this season, Suwinski has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 16.5% of his games in 2023 (20 of 121), and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.

Suwinski has driven in a run in 39 games this season (32.2%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (11.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 43 games this season (35.5%), including eight multi-run games (6.6%).

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 58 .198 AVG .217 .319 OBP .344 .381 SLG .528 20 XBH 23 8 HR 16 26 RBI 35 77/34 K/BB 73/32 7 SB 2

