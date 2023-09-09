After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Liover Peguero and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Atlanta Braves (who will hand the ball to Dylan Dodd) at 7:20 PM ET on Saturday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Liover Peguero Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Dylan Dodd

Dylan Dodd TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Liover Peguero At The Plate

Peguero has four doubles, six home runs and eight walks while batting .252.

Peguero has gotten a hit in 20 of 38 games this season (52.6%), with more than one hit on 11 occasions (28.9%).

He has gone deep in 15.8% of his games in 2023, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

Peguero has driven home a run in 12 games this year (31.6%), including more than one RBI in 18.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 36.8% of his games this season (14 of 38), he has scored, and in four of those games (10.5%) he has scored more than once.

Liover Peguero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 20 .254 AVG .250 .297 OBP .299 .424 SLG .417 4 XBH 6 3 HR 3 12 RBI 9 23/3 K/BB 18/5 3 SB 1

Braves Pitching Rankings