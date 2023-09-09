The Marshall Thundering Herd (1-0) square off against the East Carolina Pirates (0-1) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. The Thundering Herd are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under in this contest is 43.5 points.

Marshall vs. East Carolina Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPNU
  • City: Greenville, North Carolina
  • Venue: Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium

Marshall vs. East Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Marshall Moneyline East Carolina Moneyline
BetMGM Marshall (-3) 43.5 -155 +130 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Marshall (-3) 44 -155 +130 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Marshall (-2.5) 44.5 -162 +132 Bet on this game with FanDuel
PointsBet - - +125 -149 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Marshall (-3) - -160 +140 Bet on this game with Tipico

Marshall vs. East Carolina Betting Trends

Marshall 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the Sun Belt +700 Bet $100 to win $700

