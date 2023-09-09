Miguel Andujar -- batting .200 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Atlanta Braves, with Dylan Dodd on the hill, on September 9 at 7:20 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last game against the Brewers.

Miguel Andújar Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Dylan Dodd

Dylan Dodd TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Explore More About This Game

Miguel Andújar At The Plate

Andujar has two doubles, three home runs and two walks while hitting .200.

In six of 16 games this season (37.5%) Andujar has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (18.8%).

In three games this season, he has hit a long ball (18.8%, and 6.4% of his trips to the plate).

Andujar has driven home a run in five games this year (31.3%), including more than one RBI in 18.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in four games this year (25.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Miguel Andújar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 9 .100 AVG .280 .100 OBP .333 .150 SLG .680 1 XBH 4 0 HR 3 1 RBI 9 3/0 K/BB 4/2 0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings