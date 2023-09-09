The Atlanta Braves and Marcell Ozuna will take the field against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Jack Suwinski on Saturday at 7:20 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series at Truist Park.

The Pirates have been listed as +190 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Braves (-250). The contest's total has been set at 10 runs.

Pirates vs. Braves Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -250 +190 10 -115 -105 - - -

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 5-3.

When it comes to the total, the Pirates and their foes are 6-4-0 in their last 10 contests.

The Pirates' previous 10 games have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers. Pittsburgh and its opponent have finished above the over/under for three consecutive games, with the average total established by sportsbooks being 8.7.

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have won in 48, or 42.5%, of the 113 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Pittsburgh has won four of its eight games when it's the underdog by at least +190 on the moneyline.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 34.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 78 of its 141 opportunities.

In 15 games with a line this season, the Pirates have a mark of 10-5-0 against the spread.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 34-37 31-39 24-32 41-43 44-50 21-25

