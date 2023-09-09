The Atlanta Braves and Pittsburgh Pirates will play on Saturday at Truist Park, at 7:20 PM ET, with Ronald Acuna Jr. and Bryan Reynolds among those expected to produce at the plate.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates rank 27th in Major League Baseball with just 138 home runs as a team.

Pittsburgh is 25th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .388 this season.

The Pirates have a team batting average of just .235 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.

Pittsburgh has scored 591 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .312 this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.

The Pirates rank 20th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.8 whiffs per contest.

Pittsburgh has an 8.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 17th in the majors.

Pittsburgh has pitched to a 4.51 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

The Pirates rank 22nd in MLB with a combined 1.382 WHIP this season.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Johan Oviedo (8-14) will take the mound for the Pirates, his 29th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed four hits in 3 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals.

He has started 28 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 13 of them.

Oviedo has 21 starts of five or more innings this season in 28 chances. He averages 5.6 innings per outing.

In 28 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 9/3/2023 Cardinals L 6-4 Away Johan Oviedo Zack Thompson 9/4/2023 Brewers W 4-2 Home Luis Ortiz Corbin Burnes 9/5/2023 Brewers L 7-3 Home Andre Jackson Brandon Woodruff 9/6/2023 Brewers W 5-4 Home Colin Selby Freddy Peralta 9/8/2023 Braves L 8-2 Away Mitch Keller Bryce Elder 9/9/2023 Braves - Away Johan Oviedo Dylan Dodd 9/10/2023 Braves - Away - - 9/11/2023 Nationals - Home - Josiah Gray 9/12/2023 Nationals - Home Mitch Keller Patrick Corbin 9/13/2023 Nationals - Home Mitch Keller Joan Adon 9/14/2023 Nationals - Home Johan Oviedo MacKenzie Gore

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.