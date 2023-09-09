How to Watch the Pirates vs. Braves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 9
The Atlanta Braves and Pittsburgh Pirates will play on Saturday at Truist Park, at 7:20 PM ET, with Ronald Acuna Jr. and Bryan Reynolds among those expected to produce at the plate.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Pirates vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Pirates Injury Report
|Braves vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Pirates Player Props
|Braves vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
|Braves vs Pirates Odds
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates rank 27th in Major League Baseball with just 138 home runs as a team.
- Pittsburgh is 25th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .388 this season.
- The Pirates have a team batting average of just .235 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.
- Pittsburgh has scored 591 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .312 this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Pirates rank 20th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.8 whiffs per contest.
- Pittsburgh has an 8.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 17th in the majors.
- Pittsburgh has pitched to a 4.51 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.
- The Pirates rank 22nd in MLB with a combined 1.382 WHIP this season.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher
- Johan Oviedo (8-14) will take the mound for the Pirates, his 29th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed four hits in 3 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals.
- He has started 28 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 13 of them.
- Oviedo has 21 starts of five or more innings this season in 28 chances. He averages 5.6 innings per outing.
- In 28 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/3/2023
|Cardinals
|L 6-4
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Zack Thompson
|9/4/2023
|Brewers
|W 4-2
|Home
|Luis Ortiz
|Corbin Burnes
|9/5/2023
|Brewers
|L 7-3
|Home
|Andre Jackson
|Brandon Woodruff
|9/6/2023
|Brewers
|W 5-4
|Home
|Colin Selby
|Freddy Peralta
|9/8/2023
|Braves
|L 8-2
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Bryce Elder
|9/9/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Dylan Dodd
|9/10/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|9/11/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|-
|Josiah Gray
|9/12/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Patrick Corbin
|9/13/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Joan Adon
|9/14/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|MacKenzie Gore
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.