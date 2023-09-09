On Saturday, September 9, Ronald Acuna Jr.'s Atlanta Braves (92-48) host Bryan Reynolds' Pittsburgh Pirates (65-76) at Truist Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:20 PM ET.

The Braves have been listed as -225 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Pirates (+185). The over/under is 10 runs for the matchup (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds on the under).

Pirates vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Dylan Dodd - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Johan Oviedo - PIT (8-14, 4.27 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Pirates vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Pirates and Braves game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Pirates (+185), for example -- will win. It's that simple! If the Pirates win, and you bet $10, you'd get $28.50 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Bryan Reynolds hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Pirates vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have been favored 126 times and won 84, or 66.7%, of those games.

The Braves have a record of 29-12 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter (70.7% winning percentage).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves have a 7-2 record from the nine games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over six times.

The Pirates have won in 48, or 42.5%, of the 113 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Pirates have won four of eight games when listed as at least +185 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Pirates vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ke'Bryan Hayes 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+180) Connor Joe 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+160) Bryan Reynolds 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+170) Liover Peguero 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+195) Miguel Andújar 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+170)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 21st 4th Win NL Central +100000 - 5th

Think the Pirates can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Pittsburgh and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.