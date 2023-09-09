Bryan Reynolds is among the players with prop bets available when the Atlanta Braves and the Pittsburgh Pirates meet at Truist Park on Saturday (starting at 7:20 PM ET).

Pirates vs. Braves Game Info

When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 29 doubles, five triples, 19 home runs, 43 walks and 67 RBI (132 total hits). He has swiped 11 bases.

He's slashing .265/.325/.458 so far this season.

Reynolds has hit safely in nine games in a row. In his last 10 games he is hitting .256 with a double, a triple, a home run, three walks and three RBI.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Sep. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 6 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 5 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 4 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Cardinals Sep. 3 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Hayes Stats

Ke'Bryan Hayes has 23 doubles, seven triples, 13 home runs, 26 walks and 54 RBI (111 total hits). He's also swiped nine bases.

He's slashed .267/.309/.451 on the season.

Hayes enters this matchup looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .316 with a double, a triple, two home runs, a walk and two RBI.

Hayes Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Sep. 8 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 6 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 5 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 4 2-for-4 1 1 1 7 0 at Cardinals Sep. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

