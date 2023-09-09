The Atlanta Braves (92-48) are looking for continued power from a slugger on a roll versus the Pittsburgh Pirates (65-76) on Saturday at 7:20 PM ET, at Truist Park. Austin Riley is currently on a two-game homer streak.

The probable pitchers are Dylan Dodd for the Braves and Johan Oviedo (8-14) for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Dodd - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Oviedo - PIT (8-14, 4.27 ERA)

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Johan Oviedo

Oviedo (8-14 with a 4.27 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 158 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his 29th of the season.

In his last outing on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the right-hander went 3 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.27, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 28 games this season. Opponents are hitting .229 against him.

Oviedo is looking to secure his 14th quality start of the season.

Oviedo has 21 starts this campaign that he pitched five or more innings.

He has made three appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dylan Dodd

The Braves will send Dodd to the mound for his first start this season.

The 25-year-old left-hander will make his MLB debut.

