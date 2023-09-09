The West Virginia Mountaineers (0-1) host the FCS Duquesne Dukes on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. The Mountaineers are heavily favored by 38.5 points in the game. The over/under is set at 55.5.

West Virginia has the 108th-ranked scoring offense this season (15.0 points per game), and has been less effective defensively, ranking 25th-worst with 38.0 points allowed per game. Duquesne ranks 39th in the FCS with 390.0 total yards per contest, but it has been lifted up by its defense, which ranks best by surrendering just 0.0 total yards per contest.

West Virginia vs. Duquesne Game Info

West Virginia vs Duquesne Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline West Virginia -38.5 -115 -115 55.5 -115 -115 N/A N/A

Week 2 Big 12 Betting Trends

West Virginia Betting Records & Stats

West Virginia was 6-6-0 against the spread last season.

The Mountaineers won their only game last season when playing as at least 38.5-point favorites.

There were six West Virginia games (out of 12) that hit the over last year.

West Virginia was the moneyline favorite just two times last season, and it split the games.

The Dukes have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the odds on them winning this game.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Mountaineers have an implied win probability of 0.0%.

West Virginia Stats Leaders

JT Daniels had 13 touchdown passes and nine interceptions in 12 games last year, completing 61.5% of his throws for 2,097 yards (174.8 per game).

In the passing game, Sam James scored six TDs, hauling in 46 balls for 745 yards (62.1 per game).

In 12 games a season ago, Bryce Ford-Wheaton had 62 receptions for 675 yards (56.3 per game) and seven touchdowns.

In the passing game, CJ Donaldson scored zero TDs, hauling in 10 balls for 21 yards (1.8 per game).

Lee Kpogba had 70 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and 3.5 sacks last year.

Dante Stills collected 4.5 sacks to go with 7.0 TFL and 23 tackles in 12 games.

Aubrey Burks had 1.0 TFL, 51 tackles, and one interception in 12 games a season ago.

Jasir Cox amassed 0.5 sacks to go with 3.0 TFL and 45 tackles in 12 games.

