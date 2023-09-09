The West Virginia Mountaineers (0-1) are heavily favored, by 38.5 points, facing the FCS Duquesne Dukes on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. The over/under in this outing is 55.5 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the West Virginia vs. Duquesne matchup.

West Virginia vs. Duquesne Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Time: 6:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPN+

City: Morgantown, West Virginia

Venue: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium

West Virginia vs. Duquesne Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Week 2 Odds

West Virginia vs. Duquesne Betting Trends

West Virginia 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the Big 12 +12500 Bet $100 to win $12500

