The West Virginia Mountaineers (0-1) are heavily favored, by 38.5 points, facing the FCS Duquesne Dukes on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. The over/under in this outing is 55.5 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the West Virginia vs. Duquesne matchup.

West Virginia vs. Duquesne Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • City: Morgantown, West Virginia
  • Venue: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium

West Virginia vs. Duquesne Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total West Virginia Moneyline Duquesne Moneyline
BetMGM West Virginia (-38.5) 55.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings West Virginia (-38.5) 55.5 - - Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel West Virginia (-38.5) 55.5 - - Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 2 Odds

West Virginia vs. Duquesne Betting Trends

West Virginia 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000
To Win the Big 12 +12500 Bet $100 to win $12500

