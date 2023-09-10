Best Bets, Odds & Tips for the 49ers vs. Steelers Game – Week 1
Best bets are available for when the San Francisco 49ers (0-0) visit the Pittsburgh Steelers (0-0) at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday, September 10, 2023.
When is 49ers vs. Steelers?
- Game Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: San Francisco 23 - Steelers 18
- The 49ers have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 55.6%.
- The 49ers went 13-3 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 81.2% of those games).
- San Francisco went 13-2 last year (winning 86.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter.
- Last season, the Steelers were the underdog 11 times and won five, or 45.5%, of those games.
- Last season, Pittsburgh won four of its 10 games, or 40%, when it was the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: San Francisco (-2)
- The 49ers beat the spread 11 times in 17 games last season.
- As 2-point or greater favorites, San Francisco went 12-4 against the spread last year.
- The Steelers had 10 wins in 17 games against the spread last year.
- As 2-point underdogs or more, Pittsburgh went 5-4-1 against the spread last year.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (41.5)
- The two teams averaged a combined 3.1 more points per game (44.6) a season ago than this matchup's over/under of 41.5 points.
- The 49ers and the Steelers saw their opponents average a combined 4.8 fewer points per game last season than the point total of 41.5 set for this game.
- 49ers games went over the point total nine out of 17 times last season.
- The Steelers and their opponent combined to hit the over seven out of 17 times last year.
