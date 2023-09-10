Best bets are available for when the San Francisco 49ers (0-0) visit the Pittsburgh Steelers (0-0) at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on 49ers vs. Steelers? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

When is 49ers vs. Steelers?

Game Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: San Francisco 23 - Steelers 18

San Francisco 23 - Steelers 18 The 49ers have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 55.6%.

The 49ers went 13-3 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 81.2% of those games).

San Francisco went 13-2 last year (winning 86.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter.

Last season, the Steelers were the underdog 11 times and won five, or 45.5%, of those games.

Last season, Pittsburgh won four of its 10 games, or 40%, when it was the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.

Who will win? The 49ers or Steelers? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: San Francisco (-2)



San Francisco (-2) The 49ers beat the spread 11 times in 17 games last season.

As 2-point or greater favorites, San Francisco went 12-4 against the spread last year.

The Steelers had 10 wins in 17 games against the spread last year.

As 2-point underdogs or more, Pittsburgh went 5-4-1 against the spread last year.

Parlay your bets together on the 49ers vs. Steelers matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (41.5)



Under (41.5) The two teams averaged a combined 3.1 more points per game (44.6) a season ago than this matchup's over/under of 41.5 points.

The 49ers and the Steelers saw their opponents average a combined 4.8 fewer points per game last season than the point total of 41.5 set for this game.

49ers games went over the point total nine out of 17 times last season.

The Steelers and their opponent combined to hit the over seven out of 17 times last year.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.