Who will be the first to hit paydirt when the San Francisco 49ers and the Pittsburgh Steelers clash in a Week 1 matchup that's scheduled for Sunday, September 10 at 1:00 PM ET? Find the first-TD odds for every relevant player, including Christian McCaffrey (+500), in the column below.

49ers vs. Steelers First TD Odds

49ers Players First TD Odds Christian McCaffrey +500 George Kittle +900 Brandon Aiyuk +1000 Steelers Players First TD Odds Najee Harris +750 George Pickens +1200 Allen Robinson II +1200

Which Team Will Score the First TD?

49ers to Score First TD Steelers to Score First TD -125 -105

The 49ers hit the gridiron for 17 games last season, and on 11 occasions, they were the first team to find the end zone.

Of those 11 games in which San Francisco scored the first touchdown last season, the running game produced four scores, while the passing attack accounted for seven TDs, with seven touchdowns coming inside the red zone.

In terms of touchdowns per game, the 49ers averaged 3.1 touchdowns per contest last season (sixth-most in league).

The Steelers were the first team to score a touchdown in six games last season (out of 17 games).

Of those six games where the Steelers scored the first TD last season, the air attack accounted for three TDs, and the running game got into the end zone three times (six touchdowns came inside the red zone).

As far as TDs scored per game, the Steelers ranked 28th in the NFL last season, averaging 1.7 touchdowns per contest.

49ers vs. Steelers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Acrisure Stadium

Acrisure Stadium Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

