The Pittsburgh Pirates and Alfonso Rivas, who went 1-for-2 last time out, battle Allan Winans and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Braves.

Alfonso Rivas Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Allan Winans

Allan Winans TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alfonso Rivas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Alfonso Rivas At The Plate

Rivas is hitting .202 with seven doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine walks.

Rivas has gotten at least one hit in 41.9% of his games this season (13 of 31), with more than one hit three times (9.7%).

He has hit a long ball in two of 31 games played this season, and in 2% of his plate appearances.

In six games this season, Rivas has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in six games this year (19.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alfonso Rivas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 2 .250 AVG .143 .400 OBP .143 .375 SLG .286 1 XBH 1 0 HR 0 1 RBI 0 3/2 K/BB 4/0 0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings