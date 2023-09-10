The Cincinnati Bengals (0-0) will meet AFC North rivals, the Cleveland Browns (0-0), on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Bengals favored by 1.5 points. An over/under of 47.5 points has been set for the outing.

Browns vs. Bengals Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

The Browns led after the first quarter in seven games, trailed after the first quarter in two games, and were tied after the first quarter in eight games last season.

The Browns' offense averaged four points in the first quarter last season. Defensively, they surrendered 2.3 points on average in the first quarter.

Last season, the Bengals led after the first quarter in nine games, trailed after the first quarter in three games, and were tied after the first quarter in four games .

Cincinnati averaged 6.3 points on offense and allowed an average of 2.8 points on defense in the first quarter last year.

2nd Quarter

The Browns outscored their opponent in the second quarter in five games last season, and they were outscored in the second quarter in 12 games.

On offense, the Browns averaged 5.4 points in the second quarter (31st-ranked) last season. They surrendered 7.8 points on average in the second quarter (21st-ranked) on defense.

The Bengals won the second quarter five times, lost nine times, and were knotted up two times in 16 games last year.

Cincinnati's offense averaged 8.3 points in the second quarter last season. From a defensive standpoint, it gave up 8.4 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

In 17 games last year, the Browns outscored their opponent in the third quarter seven times, were outscored nine times, and were knotted up one time.

On offense, the Browns averaged 3.9 points in the third quarter (22nd-ranked) last season. They gave up 5.9 points on average in the third quarter (29th-ranked) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Bengals won the third quarter in eight games last season, were outscored in the third quarter in five games, and tied the third quarter in three games.

Last season, Cincinnati's offense averaged 5.7 points in the third quarter. Defensively, it gave up 4.1 points on average in the third quarter.

4th Quarter

In 17 games last year, the Browns outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter four times, lost 11 times, and were knotted up two times.

In the fourth quarter last year, the Browns averaged 6.1 points on offense (13th-ranked) and allowed an average of 7.9 points on defense (31st-ranked).

Last year, the Bengals won the fourth quarter in 11 games, were outscored in that quarter in three games, and they were knotted up in that quarter in two games.

Cincinnati's offense averaged 6.3 points in the fourth quarter last year. It surrendered 4.2 points on average in that quarter.

Browns vs. Bengals Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Browns were winning after the first half in five games last season (3-2 in those contests), were losing after the first half in nine games (3-6), and were knotted up after the first half in three games (1-2).

The Browns averaged 9.4 points on offense and gave up an average of 10.1 points on defense in the first half last year.

The Bengals had the lead nine times, trailed five times, and were knotted up two times at the completion of the first half last season.

In the first half, Cincinnati averaged 14.6 points on offense last season (fourth-ranked). It surrendered an average of 11.3 points on defense (16th-ranked) in the first half.

2nd Half

The Browns outscored their opponent in the second half in four games last year (4-0 in those contests), lost the second half in 11 games (2-9), and were knotted up in the second half in two games (1-1).

In the second half last year, the Browns averaged 10 points on offense (19th-ranked) and allowed an average of 13.8 points on defense (31st-ranked).

The Bengals were outscored in the second half six times and outscored their opponent in the second half 10 times in 16 games last year.

In the second half last season, Cincinnati averaged 11.9 points scored on offense. It ceded an average of 8.3 points on defense in the second half.

