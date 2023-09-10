James Conner is +900 to score the first touchdown in the Week 1 matchup that pits the Arizona Cardinals against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, September 10 at 1:00 PM ET. Who are the other top contenders to find the end zone first? In the column below, we highlight all of the odds and info you need to know before making a bet.

Commanders vs. Cardinals First TD Odds

Commanders Players First TD Odds Antonio Gibson +750 Brian Robinson Jr. +800 Jahan Dotson +800 Cardinals Players First TD Odds James Conner +900 Marquise Brown +1400 Greg Dortch +1600

Which Team Will Score the First TD?

Commanders to Score First TD Cardinals to Score First TD -200 +155

The Commanders suited up for 17 games last season, and they were the first team to find the end zone on eight occasions.

Of those eight games in which Washington scored the first touchdown last season, seven TDs came via the pass, and one score came on the ground.

In terms of total touchdowns, the Commanders scored 2.1 touchdowns per game last year, which ranked 22nd in the NFL.

The Cardinals were the first team to find the end zone in six games last season (out of 17 games).

Of those six games where the Cardinals scored the first touchdown last season, three contests started with a passing TD, and three game began with a rushing score.

As far as total TDs, the Cardinals produced 37 touchdowns last year, or 2.2 per game, which ranked them 18th in the NFL.

Commanders vs. Cardinals Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: FedExField

FedExField Location: Landover, Maryland

Landover, Maryland TV: FOX

