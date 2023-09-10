The Washington Commanders (0-0) will play the Arizona Cardinals (0-0) on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at FedExField. The Commanders are significant favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7 points. The over/under for the contest is 38 points.

Commanders vs. Cardinals Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

The Commanders had the lead five times, were losing eight times, and were tied four times at the end of the first quarter last year.

Looking at the first quarter last season, Washington averaged 2.9 points on offense (27th-ranked) and allowed an average of 3.8 points on defense (12th-ranked).

At the conclusion of the first quarter last year, the Cardinals led four times, trailed eight times, and were tied five times.

On offense, the Cardinals averaged 2.4 points in the first quarter (30th-ranked) last season. They surrendered 4.4 points on average in the first quarter (16th-ranked) on defense.

2nd Quarter

The Commanders outscored their opponent in the second quarter eight times, lost six times, and tied three times in 17 games last year.

Washington scored an average of 5.9 points on offense in the second quarter last season, and it ceded an average of 5.8 points on defense.

In 17 games last year, the Cardinals won the second quarter six times, lost nine times, and tied two times.

In the second quarter last year, the Cardinals averaged 7.1 points on offense and gave up an average of 8.7 points on defense.

3rd Quarter

Out of 17 games last year, the Commanders outscored their opponent in the third quarter seven times, lost seven times, and tied three times.

Offensively, Washington averaged 4.2 points in the third quarter (19th-ranked) last year. On defense, it surrendered 4.7 points on average in the third quarter (19th-ranked).

In 17 games last year, the Cardinals won the third quarter five times, lost 11 times, and were knotted up one time.

The Cardinals' offense averaged 2.9 points in the third quarter last year. On the other side of the ball, they surrendered 6.9 points on average in the third quarter.

4th Quarter

In the Commanders' 17 games last season, they outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter seven times, lost seven times, and were knotted up three times.

In the fourth quarter last season, the Commanders put up an average of 5.6 points on offense and gave up an average of 6.2 points on defense.

The Cardinals outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in six games last year, were outscored in that quarter in nine games, and were knotted up in that quarter in two games.

The Cardinals averaged 6.4 points scored on offense and surrendered an average of seven points on defense in the fourth quarter last year.

Commanders vs. Cardinals Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Commanders were winning eight times, trailed six times, and were tied three times at the end of the first half last season.

In the first half, Washington averaged 8.8 points on offense last season (27th-ranked). It allowed an average of 9.6 points on defense (fifth-ranked) in the first half.

The Cardinals were winning after the first half in five games last year (2-3 in those contests), were behind after the first half in 11 games (2-9), and were knotted up after the first half in one game (0-1).

The Cardinals' offense averaged 9.5 points in the first half last year. On the other side of the ball, they gave up 13.1 points on average in the first half.

2nd Half

Out of 17 games last season, the Commanders won the second half eight times (4-4 record in those games), were outscored seven times (4-3), and tied two times (0-1-1).

Washington posted an average of 9.8 points and surrendered an average of 10.9 points on defense in the second half last season.

In 17 games last year, the Cardinals outscored their opponent in the second half three times, were outscored in that half 12 times, and tied two times.

In the second half last year, the Cardinals averaged 9.4 points scored on offense (25th-ranked) and surrendered an average of 13.9 points on defense (32nd-ranked).

