The Arizona Cardinals (0-0) hit the road to play the Washington Commanders (0-0) at FedExField on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

Commanders and Cardinals recent betting trends and insights can be found below before they play on Sunday.

Commanders vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Channel: FOX

City: Landover, Maryland

Venue: FedExField

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Commanders 7 38 -300 +240

Commanders vs. Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

Washington Commanders

The Commanders' 17 games last season went over this contest's total of 38 points seven times.

Washington's matchups last season had an average point total of 41.8, 3.8 more points than this game's over/under.

The Commanders had eight wins in 17 games against the spread last season.

The Commanders finished 4-2-1 in games they were favored on the moneyline last season (winning 57.1% of those games).

Washington did not play a game last season with moneyline odds of -300 or shorter.

Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals combined with their opponent to score more than 38 points in 13 of 17 games last season.

The average over/under for Arizona's matchups last year was 45.4, 7.4 more points than this game's total.

The Cardinals' record against the spread last season was 8-9-0.

Last season, the Cardinals were the underdog 14 times and won three, or 21.4%, of those games.

Last season, Arizona was at least a +240 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.

Commanders vs. Cardinals Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Commanders 18.9 24 20.2 7 41.8 7 Cardinals 20 21 26.4 31 45.4 13

Commanders Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.8 42.4 41.1 Implied Team Total AVG 23 23.2 22.8 ATS Record 8-8-1 4-4-1 4-4-0 Over/Under Record 5-12-0 2-7-0 3-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-2-1 2-2 2-0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-4 2-2 2-2

Cardinals Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.4 46.8 43.8 Implied Team Total AVG 25 25.7 24.3 ATS Record 8-9-0 4-5-0 4-4-0 Over/Under Record 10-7-0 5-4-0 5-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-2 1-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-11 0-7 3-4

