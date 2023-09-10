Entering their Sunday, September 10 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals (0-0) at FedExField, which starts at 1:00 PM , the Washington Commanders (0-0) are dealing with five players on the injury report.

The Commanders had an 8-8-1 record a year ago, and they did not make the postseason. Their offense put up 18.9 points per game (24th in the league), while their defense allowed 20.2 (seventh).

The Cardinals' 2022 record was 4-13, and they did not make the playoffs. They averaged 20 points per game on offense (21st in the NFL) while giving up 26.4 per contest on defense (31st).

Washington Commanders Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Terry McLaurin WR Toe Limited Participation In Practice Dax Milne WR Groin Out Chase Young DE Neck Out James Smith-Williams DE Oblique Questionable Benjamin St-Juste CB Ankle Full Participation In Practice

Arizona Cardinals Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Marquise Brown WR Hamstring Questionable Kelvin Beachum OL Hand Out Zach Ertz TE Knee Questionable Dennis Gardeck OLB Knee Full Participation In Practice

Commanders vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: FedExField in Landover, Maryland

FedExField in Landover, Maryland TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Commanders Season Insights (2022)

The Commanders ranked 20th in total offense this season (330.3 yards per game), but they thrived on the other side of the ball, ranking third-best in the NFL with 330.3 yards allowed per game.

On offense, Washington ranked 24th in the NFL with 18.9 points per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked seventh in points allowed (304.6 points allowed per contest).

The Commanders sported the 21st-ranked offense last season in terms of passing yards (204.2 passing yards per game), and they were better on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-best with just 191.3 passing yards allowed per game.

Washington totaled 126.1 rushing yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 12th in the NFL. Defensively, it ranked 11th, surrendering 113.3 rushing yards per game.

The Commanders forced 18 total turnovers (26th in NFL) last season and turned it over 23 times (17th in NFL) for a turnover margin of -5, 26th-ranked in the NFL.

Commanders vs. Cardinals Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Commanders (-7)

Commanders (-7) Moneyline: Commanders (-300), Cardinals (+240)

Commanders (-300), Cardinals (+240) Total: 38 points

