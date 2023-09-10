The Washington Commanders (0-0) and the Arizona Cardinals (0-0) play at FedExField on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

How to Watch Commanders vs. Cardinals

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: FedExField in Landover, Maryland

FedExField in Landover, Maryland TV: FOX

Commanders Insights (2022)

The Commanders put up 7.5 fewer points per game (18.9) than the Cardinals surrendered (26.4) last season.

The Commanders collected just 18.6 fewer yards per game (330.3) than the Cardinals gave up per contest (348.9) last year.

Last year Washington piled up 126.1 rushing yards per game, just 7.5 more yards than Arizona allowed per outing (118.6).

The Commanders turned the ball over 23 times last year, three more turnovers than the Cardinals forced (20).

Commanders Home Performance (2022)

At home, the Commanders scored 17.8 points per game and conceded 19. That's less than they scored (18.9) and allowed (20.2) overall.

The Commanders racked up 323.6 yards per game at home (6.7 less than their overall average), and gave up 295.6 at home (nine less than overall).

Washington racked up 196.9 passing yards per game at home (7.3 less than its overall average), and gave up 195.7 at home (4.4 more than overall).

The Commanders' average yards rushing at home (126.7) was higher than their overall average (126.1). And their average yards allowed at home (99.9) was lower than overall (113.3).

At home, the Commanders converted 34.5% of third downs and allowed 29.5% to be converted by their opponent. That's less than they converted (35.2%) and allowed (31.9%) overall.

Commanders Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 Arizona - FOX 9/17/2023 at Denver - CBS 9/24/2023 Buffalo - CBS 10/1/2023 at Philadelphia - FOX

