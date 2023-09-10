David Njoku has a favorable matchup when his Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Bengals gave up 229.1 passing yards per game last year, 10th-worst in the NFL.

Njoku also tacked on 58 catches for 628 yards and four touchdowns last year on 80 targets. He delivered 44.9 yards per tilt.

Njoku vs. the Bengals

Njoku vs the Bengals (since 2021): 3 GP / 29.3 REC YPG / REC TD

Cincinnati let five players amass more than 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

Against the Bengals last season, 16 players hauled in a TD pass.

Against Cincinnati last year, one player caught more than one touchdown pass in a game.

Njoku will face the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense a season ago (229.1 yards allowed per game).

The Bengals' defense was ranked third in the NFL with 17 passing TDs allowed last season.

David Njoku Receiving Props vs. the Bengals

Receiving Yards: 34.5 (-118)

Njoku Receiving Insights

In seven of his 11 games (63.6%) last season, Njoku hit the over on receiving yards prop bets.

He averaged 7.9 yards per target last season (54th in NFL), racking up 628 yards on 80 passes thrown his way.

Njoku had a receiving touchdown in four of 14 games last season, but had no games with multiple receiving TDs.

Njoku's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Panthers 9/11/2022 Week 1 1 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 9/18/2022 Week 2 5 TAR / 3 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 9/22/2022 Week 3 10 TAR / 9 REC / 89 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 10/2/2022 Week 4 7 TAR / 5 REC / 73 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / -6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 10/9/2022 Week 5 6 TAR / 6 REC / 88 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 10/16/2022 Week 6 6 TAR / 3 REC / 58 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 10/23/2022 Week 7 7 TAR / 7 REC / 71 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 11/20/2022 Week 11 3 TAR / 2 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 11/27/2022 Week 12 7 TAR / 5 REC / 29 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 12/11/2022 Week 14 9 TAR / 7 REC / 59 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / -2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 12/17/2022 Week 15 6 TAR / 3 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 12/24/2022 Week 16 5 TAR / 2 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 1/1/2023 Week 17 3 TAR / 1 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 1/8/2023 Week 18 5 TAR / 4 REC / 42 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

