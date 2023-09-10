When Elijah Moore takes the field for the Cleveland Browns in their Week 1 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he score a touchdown? Prior to making any bets, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Elijah Moore score a touchdown against the Bengals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21 if he scores a TD)

A year ago Moore caught 37 passes en route to 446 yards and one TD.

In one of 14 games last year, Moore had a receiving touchdown. He didn't register any games with multiple TD receptions.

Elijah Moore Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Ravens 7 5 49 0 Week 2 @Browns 5 3 41 0 Week 3 Bengals 9 4 49 0 Week 4 @Steelers 4 3 53 0 Week 5 Dolphins 4 1 11 0 Week 8 Patriots 1 0 0 0 Week 11 @Patriots 4 2 17 0 Week 12 Bears 2 2 64 1 Week 13 @Vikings 6 2 7 0 Week 14 @Bills 10 6 60 0 Week 15 Lions 7 4 51 0 Week 16 Jaguars 3 2 15 0 Week 17 @Seahawks 2 2 18 0 Week 18 @Dolphins 1 1 11 0

