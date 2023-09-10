Player prop bet odds for Wilmer Flores, Ryan McMahon and others are listed when the San Francisco Giants host the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park on Sunday at 8:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Giants vs. Rockies Game Info

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Flores Stats

Flores has 103 hits with 22 doubles, 22 home runs, 34 walks and 54 RBI.

He's slashing .289/.354/.535 so far this year.

Flores hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with a double, two home runs, three walks and four RBI.

Flores Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rockies Sep. 9 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 vs. Rockies Sep. 8 3-for-4 1 1 3 6 at Cubs Sep. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Sep. 5 2-for-4 2 1 1 6 at Cubs Sep. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Wade Stats

LaMonte Wade Jr has 14 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 68 walks and 39 RBI (95 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.

He has a .251/.370/.404 slash line so far this season.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Sep. 9 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Sep. 8 0-for-1 0 0 1 0 0 at Cubs Sep. 5 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Padres Sep. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Padres Sep. 1 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

Bet on player props for Wilmer Flores, LaMonte Wade Jr or other Giants players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has 28 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs, 62 walks and 69 RBI (123 total hits). He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashing .245/.327/.444 on the year.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Sep. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Sep. 6 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Sep. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Sep. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Sep. 3 1-for-5 1 0 1 2 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Tovar Stats

Ezequiel Tovar has 128 hits with 31 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs, 23 walks and 64 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.

He has a slash line of .253/.290/.416 so far this season.

Tovar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Sep. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Sep. 8 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0 at Diamondbacks Sep. 6 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Sep. 5 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 2 at Diamondbacks Sep. 4 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Ryan McMahon, Ezequiel Tovar or other Rockies players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.