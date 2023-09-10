Jack Suwinski -- hitting .281 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Atlanta Braves, with Allan Winans on the hill, on September 10 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Braves.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Allan Winans

Allan Winans TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

Suwinski has 18 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 67 walks while hitting .210.

In 46.7% of his 122 games this season, Suwinski has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 16.4% of his games in 2023 (20 of 122), and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.

Suwinski has had an RBI in 40 games this year (32.8%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (11.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 44 games this year (36.1%), including eight multi-run games (6.6%).

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 59 .198 AVG .223 .319 OBP .350 .381 SLG .527 20 XBH 23 8 HR 16 26 RBI 36 77/34 K/BB 73/33 7 SB 4

Braves Pitching Rankings