Jason Delay is available when the Pittsburgh Pirates battle Allan Winans and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since September 6, when he went 1-for-3 against the Brewers.

Jason Delay Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Allan Winans

Allan Winans TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jason Delay? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jason Delay At The Plate

Delay is hitting .262 with 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and 12 walks.

Delay has reached base via a hit in 26 games this year (of 50 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.

He has homered in one of 50 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.

Delay has picked up an RBI in 22.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 8.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

In 13 of 50 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Pirates Players vs the Braves

Jason Delay Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 24 .267 AVG .257 .329 OBP .321 .307 SLG .429 3 XBH 9 0 HR 1 7 RBI 9 15/6 K/BB 23/6 0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings