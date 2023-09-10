With the Cleveland Browns squaring off against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Jordan Akins a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we break down the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Jordan Akins score a touchdown against the Bengals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80 if he scores a TD)

Akins added 495 receiving yards on 37 grabs (54 targets) with five TDs last season. He posted 33 yards per tilt.

Akins had a receiving touchdown in four of 15 games last year (and had multiple receiving TDs once).

Jordan Akins Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @Bears 4 3 31 1 Week 4 Chargers 2 2 33 0 Week 5 @Jaguars 2 2 22 0 Week 7 @Raiders 4 3 68 0 Week 8 Titans 2 1 5 0 Week 9 Eagles 1 0 0 0 Week 10 @Giants 3 3 72 0 Week 11 Commanders 3 2 8 0 Week 12 @Dolphins 5 5 61 1 Week 13 Browns 6 3 21 0 Week 14 @Cowboys 2 1 5 0 Week 15 Chiefs 6 3 22 1 Week 16 @Titans 3 3 39 0 Week 17 Jaguars 3 2 38 0 Week 18 @Colts 8 4 70 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.