Ke'Bryan Hayes vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ke'Bryan Hayes (.378 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 70 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Allan Winans and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI against the Braves.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Allan Winans
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate
- Hayes has 24 doubles, seven triples, 13 home runs and 26 walks while batting .267.
- Hayes is batting .300 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
- In 67.6% of his games this year (71 of 105), Hayes has picked up at least one hit, and in 31 of those games (29.5%) he recorded more than one.
- In 13 games this year, he has gone deep (12.4%, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate).
- Hayes has had an RBI in 32 games this year (30.5%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (12.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 41.9% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 7.6%.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|54
|.325
|AVG
|.214
|.362
|OBP
|.260
|.580
|SLG
|.332
|28
|XBH
|16
|9
|HR
|4
|35
|RBI
|20
|35/12
|K/BB
|55/14
|4
|SB
|5
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is No. 1 in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.91).
- Braves pitchers combine to allow 152 home runs (1.1 per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- Winans gets the call to start for the Braves, his first of the season.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 28-year-old righty.
