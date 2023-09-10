The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ke'Bryan Hayes (.378 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 70 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Allan Winans and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI against the Braves.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Allan Winans

Allan Winans TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ke'Bryan Hayes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

Hayes has 24 doubles, seven triples, 13 home runs and 26 walks while batting .267.

Hayes is batting .300 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a six-game hitting streak.

In 67.6% of his games this year (71 of 105), Hayes has picked up at least one hit, and in 31 of those games (29.5%) he recorded more than one.

In 13 games this year, he has gone deep (12.4%, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate).

Hayes has had an RBI in 32 games this year (30.5%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (12.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 41.9% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 7.6%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 54 .325 AVG .214 .362 OBP .260 .580 SLG .332 28 XBH 16 9 HR 4 35 RBI 20 35/12 K/BB 55/14 4 SB 5

Braves Pitching Rankings