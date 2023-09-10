The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Liover Peguero and his .526 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Allan Winans and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Braves.

Liover Peguero Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Allan Winans

Allan Winans TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Liover Peguero? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Liover Peguero At The Plate

Peguero has four doubles, seven home runs and nine walks while batting .252.

In 21 of 39 games this year (53.8%) Peguero has had a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (28.2%).

He has homered in 17.9% of his games in 2023 (seven of 39), and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 13 games this season (33.3%), Peguero has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (17.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 38.5% of his games this season (15 of 39), he has scored, and in four of those games (10.3%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Liover Peguero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 21 .254 AVG .250 .297 OBP .305 .424 SLG .447 4 XBH 7 3 HR 4 12 RBI 10 23/3 K/BB 20/6 3 SB 1

Braves Pitching Rankings