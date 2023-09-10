With the Cleveland Browns squaring off against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Nick Chubb a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we analyze the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Think Chubb will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Nick Chubb score a touchdown against the Bengals?

Odds to score a TD this game: -189 (Bet $18.90 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

A year ago, Chubb collected 1,525 yards rushing (89.7 per game) and scored 12 TDs on the ground.

In eight games last season, he ran for a touchdown, including three games with multiple rushing TDs.

He had one touchdown catch last season (in 17 games).

Nick Chubb Game Log (2022)

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Panthers 22 141 0 1 2 0 Week 2 Jets 17 87 3 3 26 0 Week 3 Steelers 23 113 1 0 0 0 Week 4 @Falcons 19 118 1 2 9 0 Week 5 Chargers 17 134 2 0 0 0 Week 6 Patriots 12 56 0 1 14 0 Week 7 @Ravens 16 91 1 2 16 0 Week 8 Bengals 23 101 2 1 3 0 Week 10 @Dolphins 11 63 1 3 18 0 Week 11 @Bills 14 19 0 3 48 0 Week 12 Buccaneers 26 116 1 1 16 0 Week 13 @Texans 17 80 0 0 0 0 Week 14 @Bengals 14 34 0 3 20 0 Week 15 Ravens 21 99 0 0 0 0 Week 16 Saints 24 92 0 1 10 0 Week 17 @Commanders 14 104 0 1 12 0 Week 18 @Steelers 12 77 0 5 45 1

Rep Nick Chubb with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.