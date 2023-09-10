Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (92-49) will host Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (66-76) at Truist Park on Sunday, September 10, with a start time of 1:35 PM ET.

The Braves are -275 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Pirates (+220). Atlanta is a 2.5-run favorite (at +105 odds). The game's total has been set at 10 runs.

Pirates vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Allan Winans - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Luis Ortiz - PIT (4-4, 4.90 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Pirates vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Braves Moneyline Pirates Moneyline Run Line Total DraftKings -278 +225 - 10 Bet on this game with DraftKings BetMGM -275 +220 Braves (-2.5) 10 Bet on this game with BetMGM

If you're wanting to wager on the Pirates and Braves game but would like some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick rundown. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Pirates (+220) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $32.00 back in your pocket.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Bryan Reynolds hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Pirates vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have been favorites in 127 games this season and won 84 (66.1%) of those contests.

The Braves have a 9-5 record (winning 64.3% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -275 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves went 6-3 across the nine games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Pirates have come away with 49 wins in the 114 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Pirates have been listed as an underdog of +220 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Pirates had a record of 5-3.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Pirates vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ji-Hwan Bae 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+260) Ke'Bryan Hayes 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+155) Bryan Reynolds 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+170) Liover Peguero 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+240) Jack Suwinski 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+140)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 21st 4th Win NL Central +100000 - 5th

Think the Pirates can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Pittsburgh and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.