The San Francisco 49ers (0-0) face the Pittsburgh Steelers (0-0) on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. The spread foreshadows a close game, with the 49ers favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is 41.5 in the contest.

There will be a multitude of live betting opportunities this week when the 49ers face off with the Steelers. Before making any in-game bets, you'll want to check out the stats and trends that we highlight below.

Steelers vs. 49ers Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

At the end of the first quarter last season, the Steelers had the lead six times, were behind nine times, and were tied two times.

The Steelers averaged 3.1 points on offense and allowed an average of 4.9 points on defense in the first quarter last season.

Last season, the 49ers were winning after the first quarter in 10 games, were behind after the first quarter in four games, and were tied after the first quarter in three games .

On offense, San Francisco averaged 5.2 points in the first quarter (eighth-ranked) last season. On the defensive side, it gave up 3.4 points on average in the first quarter (sixth-ranked).

2nd Quarter

The Steelers outscored their opponent in the second quarter in seven games last year, were outscored in the second quarter in eight games, and they were knotted up in the second quarter in two games.

In the second quarter last season, the Steelers averaged 6.6 points on offense (18th-ranked) and allowed an average of 7.2 points on defense (18th-ranked).

The 49ers won the second quarter 11 times, were outscored four times, and tied two times in 17 games last season.

Offensively, San Francisco scored an average of 8.9 points in the second quarter (fifth-ranked) last season. On the other side of the ball, it ceded 4.7 points on average in the second quarter (second-ranked).

3rd Quarter

The Steelers won the third quarter in three games last season, were outscored in the third quarter in seven games, and were knotted up in the third quarter in seven games.

The Steelers' offense averaged 2.5 points in the third quarter last season. On defense, they surrendered 3.6 points on average in the third quarter.

Looking at the third quarter, the 49ers won the third quarter in 10 games last season, lost the third quarter in five games, and tied the third quarter in two games.

Last season, San Francisco's offense averaged 6.3 points in the third quarter. Defensively, it gave up 3.8 points on average in the third quarter.

4th Quarter

In 17 games last year, the Steelers won the fourth quarter nine times, lost seven times, and tied one time.

The Steelers averaged 5.7 points scored on offense and allowed an average of 4.6 points on defense in the fourth quarter last year.

Last year, the 49ers won the fourth quarter in seven games, were outscored in that quarter in six games, and they tied in that quarter in four games.

San Francisco averaged 5.7 points scored on offense in the fourth quarter last year. On defense, it allowed an average of 4.6 points in the fourth quarter.

Steelers vs. 49ers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the conclusion of the first half last year, the Steelers were winning seven times, trailed nine times, and were knotted up one time.

The Steelers' offense averaged 9.7 points in the first half last season. On defense, they gave up 12.1 points on average in the first half.

Last season, the 49ers led after the first half in 11 games (8-3 in those contests), trailed after the first half in four games (3-1), and were tied after the first half in two games (2-0).

San Francisco averaged 14.1 points in the first half (fifth-ranked) last year. On defense, it gave up 8.1 points on average in the first half (second-ranked).

2nd Half

The Steelers outscored their opponent in the second half in eight games last season (6-2 in those contests), were outscored in the second half in seven games (3-4), and tied in the second half in two games (0-2).

The Steelers' offense averaged 8.2 points in the second half last year. On defense, they surrendered 8.3 points on average in the second half.

In 17 games last year, the 49ers won the second half nine times (9-0 record in those games), were outscored seven times (3-4), and tied one time (1-0).

In the second half last season, San Francisco averaged 12 points scored on offense (seventh-ranked). Defensively, it surrendered an average of 8.4 points in the second half (sixth-ranked).

