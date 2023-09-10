On Sunday, September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, the San Francisco 49ers will play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Our computer model projects that the 49ers will earn a victory -- see below for a complete breakdown, regarding the point spread, total and final score.

The 49ers sported the sixth-ranked offense last season (26.5 points per game), and they were better on defense, ranking best with just 16.3 points allowed per game. The Steelers put up 18.1 points per game on offense last season (26th in NFL), and they gave up 20.4 points per game (10th) on defense.

Steelers vs. 49ers Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction 49ers (-2) Toss Up (41.5) 49ers 23, Steelers 18

Steelers Betting Info

The Steelers have a 47.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Pittsburgh won 10 games against the spread last year, failing to cover or pushing seven times.

When playing as at least 2-point underdogs last season, the Steelers had an ATS record of 5-4-1.

In Pittsburgh games last year, combined scoring went over the point total seven times.

The over/under for this game is one points higher than the average scoring total for Steelers games last season (40.5).

49ers Betting Info

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the 49ers a 56.5% chance to win.

San Francisco went 11-6-0 ATS last season.

When playing as at least 2-point favorites last season, the 49ers had an ATS record of 11-4.

A total of nine San Francisco games last season went over the point total.

The over/under in this matchup is 41.5 points, 0.7 fewer than the average total in last season's 49ers contests.

Steelers vs. 49ers 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed San Francisco 26.5 16.3 28 14.8 24.8 18 Pittsburgh 18.1 20.4 19.9 18.3 16.6 22.2

