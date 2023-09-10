The Pittsburgh Steelers have +5000 odds to win the Super Bowl, 18th-ranked in the NFL as of September 10.

Steelers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +450

+450 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000

Pittsburgh Betting Insights

Pittsburgh compiled a 10-6-1 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Steelers games.

Pittsburgh ranked 23rd in total offense (322.6 yards per game) and 13th in total defense (330.4 yards allowed per game) last year.

The Steelers collected four wins at home last year and five on the road.

When favorites, Pittsburgh was 4-2. When underdogs, the Steelers were 5-6.

The Steelers were 5-7 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC North.

Steelers Impact Players

Najee Harris rushed for 1,034 yards (60.8 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games last year.

In the passing game, Harris scored three touchdowns, with 41 catches for 229 yards.

Kenny Pickett passed for 2,404 yards (184.9 per game), completing 63.0% of his throws, with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions in 13 games.

On the ground, Pickett scored three touchdowns and picked up 237 yards.

George Pickens had 52 receptions for 801 yards (47.1 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.

In the passing game, Diontae Johnson scored zero TDs, catching 86 balls for 882 yards (51.9 per game).

On defense last year, Alex Highsmith helped lead the charge with 63 tackles, 12.0 TFL, 14.5 sacks, and one pass defended in 17 games.

Steelers Player Futures

2023-24 Steelers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 49ers - +1000 2 September 18 Browns - +3500 3 September 24 @ Raiders - +8000 4 October 1 @ Texans - +20000 5 October 8 Ravens - +1800 BYE - - - - 7 October 22 @ Rams - +8000 8 October 29 Jaguars - +3000 9 November 2 Titans - +10000 10 November 12 Packers - +6600 11 November 19 @ Browns - +3500 12 November 26 @ Bengals - +1100 13 December 3 Cardinals - +40000 14 December 7 Patriots - +6600 15 December 17 @ Colts - +15000 16 December 23 Bengals - +1100 17 December 31 @ Seahawks - +3500 18 January 7 @ Ravens - +1800

