One of the top running backs in football last season will be featured when Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers visit the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

Looking to make player prop wagers? Several of the top contributors for the 49ers and the Steelers will have player props available for this matchup.

Najee Harris Touchdown Odds

Harris Odds to Score First TD: +550

Harris Odds to Score Anytime TD: +250

Christian McCaffrey Touchdown Odds

McCaffrey Odds to Score First TD: +500

McCaffrey Odds to Score Anytime TD: +220

More Steelers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Allen Robinson II - - 21.5 (0) Miles Boykin - - - Diontae Johnson - - 52.5 (0) Najee Harris - 50.5 (0) 11.5 (0) Anthony McFarland Jr. - - - Calvin Austin III - - - Kenny Pickett 215.5 (0) 14.5 (0) - George Pickens - - 42.5 (0) Connor Heyward - - - Pat Freiermuth - - 36.5 (0) Jaylen Warren - - - Darnell Washington - - -

More 49ers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Brandon Aiyuk - - 47.5 (0) Ronnie Bell - - - Tyrion Davis-Price - - - Ross Dwelley - - - Jauan Jennings - - - Kyle Juszczyk - - - George Kittle - - - Jordan Mason - - - Christian McCaffrey - 54.5 (0) 34.5 (0) Elijah Mitchell - - - Brock Purdy 230.5 (0) 5.5 (0) - Deebo Samuel - - 52.5 (0) Brayden Willis - - - Charlie Woerner - - -

