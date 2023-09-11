The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Bryan Reynolds (.395 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at PNC Park, Monday at 6:35 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Braves.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

  • Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.469) and total hits (137) this season.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 49th, his on-base percentage ranks 73rd, and he is 45th in the league in slugging.
  • Reynolds is batting .421 with one homer during his last outings and is on an 11-game hitting streak.
  • Reynolds has picked up a hit in 73.4% of his 128 games this year, with at least two hits in 25.8% of those games.
  • He has gone deep in 18 games this season (14.1%), leaving the park in 3.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Reynolds has picked up an RBI in 45 games this season (35.2%), with more than one RBI in 16 of those contests (12.5%).
  • In 45.3% of his games this season (58 of 128), he has scored, and in 13 of those games (10.2%) he has scored more than once.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
62 GP 66
.243 AVG .295
.322 OBP .334
.389 SLG .541
22 XBH 34
6 HR 14
28 RBI 42
47/26 K/BB 66/17
3 SB 8

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The Nationals pitching staff is 29th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals have a 4.99 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Nationals give up the most home runs in baseball (220 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Corbin goes for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Nationals, his 29th of the season. He is 9-13 with a 5.29 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 158 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when the lefty threw four innings, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • The 34-year-old ranks 47th in ERA (5.29), 50th in WHIP (1.509), and 47th in K/9 (6.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
