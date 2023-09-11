The Washington Commanders right now have +8000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Commanders Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +1200

+1200 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Washington Betting Insights

Washington covered eight times in 17 games with a spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total five times in Commanders games.

Washington owned the 20th-ranked offense last season (330.3 yards per game), and it was even better on defense, ranking third-best with just 304.6 yards allowed per game.

Last season the Commanders were 4-5 at home and 4-3-1 away.

Washington put up a 4-4-1 record as the favored team, and posted a 4-4 record as underdogs.

In the NFC East the Commanders won only two games (2-3-1), and in the conference overall they went 5-6-1.

Commanders Impact Players

Jacoby Brissett passed for 2,608 yards (186.3 per game), completing 64.0% of his throws, with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions in 14 games for the Browns last year.

On the ground, Brissett scored two touchdowns and picked up 243 yards.

Terry McLaurin had 77 receptions for 1,191 yards (70.1 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games.

Antonio Gibson rushed for 546 yards (36.4 per game) and three touchdowns in 15 games a season ago.

In the passing game, Curtis Samuel scored four TDs, hauling in 64 balls for 656 yards (38.6 per game).

As a playmaker on defense, Cody Barton registered 133 tackles, 4.0 TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions in 17 games for the Seahawks last year.

Commanders Player Futures

2023-24 Commanders NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cardinals W 20-16 +50000 2 September 17 @ Broncos - +6600 3 September 24 Bills - +850 4 October 1 @ Eagles - +700 5 October 5 Bears - +10000 6 October 15 @ Falcons - +4000 7 October 22 @ Giants - +6600 8 October 29 Eagles - +700 9 November 5 @ Patriots - +6600 10 November 12 @ Seahawks - +4000 11 November 19 Giants - +6600 12 November 23 @ Cowboys - +1100 13 December 3 Dolphins - +2000 BYE - - - - 15 December 17 @ Rams - +6600 16 December 24 @ Jets - +2200 17 December 31 49ers - +750 18 January 7 Cowboys - +1100

