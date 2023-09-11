On Monday, Connor Joe (.162 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 171 points below season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Corbin. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Braves.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Stadium: PNC Park

Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Connor Joe At The Plate

Joe is hitting .238 with 27 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 44 walks.

Joe has had a hit in 63 of 117 games this season (53.8%), including multiple hits 17 times (14.5%).

He has hit a long ball in 10 games this season (8.5%), homering in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

Joe has driven in a run in 29 games this year (24.8%), including seven games with more than one RBI (6.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 41 games this season (35.0%), including multiple runs in 10 games.

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 56 .269 AVG .209 .379 OBP .288 .439 SLG .398 19 XBH 22 5 HR 5 25 RBI 13 45/27 K/BB 58/17 0 SB 3

Nationals Pitching Rankings