Connor Joe vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Monday, Connor Joe (.162 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 171 points below season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Corbin. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Braves.
Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Connor Joe At The Plate
- Joe is hitting .238 with 27 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 44 walks.
- Joe has had a hit in 63 of 117 games this season (53.8%), including multiple hits 17 times (14.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in 10 games this season (8.5%), homering in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Joe has driven in a run in 29 games this year (24.8%), including seven games with more than one RBI (6.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 41 games this season (35.0%), including multiple runs in 10 games.
Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|56
|.269
|AVG
|.209
|.379
|OBP
|.288
|.439
|SLG
|.398
|19
|XBH
|22
|5
|HR
|5
|25
|RBI
|13
|45/27
|K/BB
|58/17
|0
|SB
|3
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.99).
- The Nationals allow the most home runs in baseball (220 total, 1.5 per game).
- Corbin will aim for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Nationals, his 29th of the season. He is 9-13 with a 5.29 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 158 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last time out was on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when he tossed four innings, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old's 5.29 ERA ranks 47th, 1.509 WHIP ranks 50th, and 6.3 K/9 ranks 47th.
