On Monday, Connor Joe (.162 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 171 points below season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Corbin. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Braves.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Connor Joe At The Plate

  • Joe is hitting .238 with 27 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 44 walks.
  • Joe has had a hit in 63 of 117 games this season (53.8%), including multiple hits 17 times (14.5%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 10 games this season (8.5%), homering in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Joe has driven in a run in 29 games this year (24.8%), including seven games with more than one RBI (6.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 41 games this season (35.0%), including multiple runs in 10 games.

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
57 GP 56
.269 AVG .209
.379 OBP .288
.439 SLG .398
19 XBH 22
5 HR 5
25 RBI 13
45/27 K/BB 58/17
0 SB 3

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
  • The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.99).
  • The Nationals allow the most home runs in baseball (220 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Corbin will aim for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Nationals, his 29th of the season. He is 9-13 with a 5.29 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 158 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander's last time out was on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when he tossed four innings, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old's 5.29 ERA ranks 47th, 1.509 WHIP ranks 50th, and 6.3 K/9 ranks 47th.
