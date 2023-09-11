Ke'Bryan Hayes vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ke'Bryan Hayes and his .561 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at PNC Park, Monday at 6:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Braves.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate
- Hayes has 24 doubles, seven triples, 13 home runs and 26 walks while hitting .267.
- Hayes will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .250 with one homer in his last outings.
- In 72 of 106 games this year (67.9%) Hayes has picked up a hit, and in 31 of those games he had more than one (29.2%).
- In 13 games this year, he has homered (12.3%, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish).
- Hayes has an RBI in 32 of 106 games this season, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 44 games this year (41.5%), including eight multi-run games (7.5%).
Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|55
|.325
|AVG
|.214
|.362
|OBP
|.259
|.580
|SLG
|.330
|28
|XBH
|16
|9
|HR
|4
|35
|RBI
|20
|35/12
|K/BB
|56/14
|4
|SB
|5
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.99).
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow 220 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (most in the league).
- The Nationals will send Corbin (9-13) to the mound to make his 29th start of the season as he goes for his 10th victory. He is 9-13 with a 5.29 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 158 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when the left-hander tossed four innings, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- This season, the 34-year-old ranks 47th in ERA (5.29), 50th in WHIP (1.509), and 47th in K/9 (6.3) among pitchers who qualify.
