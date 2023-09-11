The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ke'Bryan Hayes and his .561 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at PNC Park, Monday at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Braves.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

Hayes has 24 doubles, seven triples, 13 home runs and 26 walks while hitting .267.

Hayes will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .250 with one homer in his last outings.

In 72 of 106 games this year (67.9%) Hayes has picked up a hit, and in 31 of those games he had more than one (29.2%).

In 13 games this year, he has homered (12.3%, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish).

Hayes has an RBI in 32 of 106 games this season, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 44 games this year (41.5%), including eight multi-run games (7.5%).

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 55 .325 AVG .214 .362 OBP .259 .580 SLG .330 28 XBH 16 9 HR 4 35 RBI 20 35/12 K/BB 56/14 4 SB 5

