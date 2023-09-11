Liover Peguero, with a slugging percentage of .368 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the mound, September 11 at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Braves.

Liover Peguero Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

Patrick Corbin TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Liover Peguero At The Plate

Peguero is hitting .245 with four doubles, seven home runs and nine walks.

Peguero has gotten a hit in 21 of 40 games this season (52.5%), including 11 multi-hit games (27.5%).

He has gone deep in 17.5% of his games in 2023, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.

Peguero has picked up an RBI in 13 games this season (32.5%), with more than one RBI in seven of those contests (17.5%).

In 15 of 40 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Liover Peguero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 22 .254 AVG .238 .297 OBP .291 .424 SLG .425 4 XBH 7 3 HR 4 12 RBI 10 23/3 K/BB 20/6 3 SB 1

Nationals Pitching Rankings