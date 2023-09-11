Liover Peguero, with a slugging percentage of .368 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the mound, September 11 at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Braves.

Liover Peguero Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Liover Peguero? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Liover Peguero At The Plate

  • Peguero is hitting .245 with four doubles, seven home runs and nine walks.
  • Peguero has gotten a hit in 21 of 40 games this season (52.5%), including 11 multi-hit games (27.5%).
  • He has gone deep in 17.5% of his games in 2023, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Peguero has picked up an RBI in 13 games this season (32.5%), with more than one RBI in seven of those contests (17.5%).
  • In 15 of 40 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Liover Peguero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 22
.254 AVG .238
.297 OBP .291
.424 SLG .425
4 XBH 7
3 HR 4
12 RBI 10
23/3 K/BB 20/6
3 SB 1

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
  • The Nationals' 4.99 team ERA ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (220 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Corbin (9-13 with a 5.29 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 158 1/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Nationals, his 29th of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the left-hander threw four innings against the New York Mets, giving up eight earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old's 5.29 ERA ranks 47th, 1.509 WHIP ranks 50th, and 6.3 K/9 ranks 47th.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.