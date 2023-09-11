Miguel Andujar -- 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the mound, on September 11 at 6:35 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Braves.

Miguel Andújar Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Miguel Andújar At The Plate

  • Andujar is batting .240 with three doubles, three home runs and two walks.
  • Andujar has gotten a hit in seven of 17 games this season (41.2%), with at least two hits on four occasions (23.5%).
  • In three games this year, he has hit a home run (17.6%, and 5.8% of his trips to the plate).
  • In 35.3% of his games this year, Andujar has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (17.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in five games this season (29.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Miguel Andújar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 10
.100 AVG .333
.100 OBP .375
.150 SLG .700
1 XBH 5
0 HR 3
1 RBI 10
3/0 K/BB 5/2
0 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals have a 4.99 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 220 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (most in baseball).
  • Corbin aims for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Nationals, his 29th of the season. He is 9-13 with a 5.29 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 158 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander's last appearance came on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when he went four innings, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • The 34-year-old's 5.29 ERA ranks 47th, 1.509 WHIP ranks 50th, and 6.3 K/9 ranks 47th among qualifying pitchers this season.
