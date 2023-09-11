Miguel Andújar vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Miguel Andujar -- 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the mound, on September 11 at 6:35 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Braves.
Miguel Andújar Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Miguel Andújar At The Plate
- Andujar is batting .240 with three doubles, three home runs and two walks.
- Andujar has gotten a hit in seven of 17 games this season (41.2%), with at least two hits on four occasions (23.5%).
- In three games this year, he has hit a home run (17.6%, and 5.8% of his trips to the plate).
- In 35.3% of his games this year, Andujar has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (17.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in five games this season (29.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Miguel Andújar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|10
|.100
|AVG
|.333
|.100
|OBP
|.375
|.150
|SLG
|.700
|1
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|3
|1
|RBI
|10
|3/0
|K/BB
|5/2
|0
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have a 4.99 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 220 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (most in baseball).
- Corbin aims for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Nationals, his 29th of the season. He is 9-13 with a 5.29 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 158 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last appearance came on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when he went four innings, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 34-year-old's 5.29 ERA ranks 47th, 1.509 WHIP ranks 50th, and 6.3 K/9 ranks 47th among qualifying pitchers this season.
