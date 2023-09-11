Monday's game between the Pittsburgh Pirates (66-77) and the Washington Nationals (64-79) at PNC Park has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Pirates coming out on top. First pitch is at 6:35 PM on September 11.

Patrick Corbin (9-13) will start for the Nationals. As of this writing, there's been no pitching decision announced by the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, September 11, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

Monday, September 11, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pirates vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Pirates 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Pirates have been favored twice and won both contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

In their last game with a spread, the Pirates failed to cover.

The Pirates have been favorites in 24 games this season and won 16 (66.7%) of those contests.

Pittsburgh has a record of 10-6 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -135 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Pirates.

Pittsburgh ranks 24th in the majors with 601 total runs scored this season.

The Pirates' 4.52 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pirates Schedule