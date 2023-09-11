The Washington Nationals and C.J. Abrams take the field against Jack Suwinski and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday at PNC Park.

Oddsmakers list the Pirates as -135 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Nationals +110 moneyline odds to win. The total is 8.5 runs for this contest (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds to go under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Pirates gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pirates vs. Nationals Odds & Info

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Pirates -135 +110 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, the Pirates have been favored twice and won both contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Pirates and their opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Pirates did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have won 66.7% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (16-8).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, Pittsburgh has gone 10-6 (62.5%).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Pirates have an implied win probability of 57.4%.

Pittsburgh has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 143 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 79 of those games (79-61-3).

The Pirates have a 10-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 34-37 32-40 24-33 42-43 44-51 22-25

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.