How to Watch the Pirates vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 11
Patrick Corbin gets the nod for the Washington Nationals on Monday at PNC Park against Jack Suwinski and the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET for the first game of a four-game series.
Pirates vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Time: 6:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
Discover More About This Game
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates have hit 140 home runs this season, the fourth-lowest total in MLB play.
- Pittsburgh is 25th in MLB with a .389 slugging percentage.
- The Pirates' .236 batting average ranks 27th in MLB.
- Pittsburgh ranks 24th in runs scored with 601 (4.2 per game).
- The Pirates' .312 on-base percentage is 23rd in MLB.
- The Pirates strike out 8.8 times per game, the No. 20 average in the majors.
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Pittsburgh's pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- Pittsburgh's 4.52 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates average baseball's 22nd-ranked WHIP (1.384).
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/5/2023
|Brewers
|L 7-3
|Home
|Andre Jackson
|Brandon Woodruff
|9/6/2023
|Brewers
|W 5-4
|Home
|Colin Selby
|Freddy Peralta
|9/8/2023
|Braves
|L 8-2
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Bryce Elder
|9/9/2023
|Braves
|W 8-4
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Dylan Dodd
|9/10/2023
|Braves
|L 5-2
|Away
|Luis Ortiz
|Allan Winans
|9/11/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|-
|Patrick Corbin
|9/12/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Joan Adon
|9/13/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Joan Adon
|9/14/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|Josiah Gray
|9/15/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|Gerrit Cole
|9/16/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|-
|Clarke Schmidt
