Patrick Corbin gets the nod for the Washington Nationals on Monday at PNC Park against Jack Suwinski and the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET for the first game of a four-game series.

Pirates vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Time: 6:35 PM ET

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Venue: PNC Park

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates have hit 140 home runs this season, the fourth-lowest total in MLB play.

Pittsburgh is 25th in MLB with a .389 slugging percentage.

The Pirates' .236 batting average ranks 27th in MLB.

Pittsburgh ranks 24th in runs scored with 601 (4.2 per game).

The Pirates' .312 on-base percentage is 23rd in MLB.

The Pirates strike out 8.8 times per game, the No. 20 average in the majors.

The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Pittsburgh's pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.

Pittsburgh's 4.52 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Pirates average baseball's 22nd-ranked WHIP (1.384).

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 9/5/2023 Brewers L 7-3 Home Andre Jackson Brandon Woodruff 9/6/2023 Brewers W 5-4 Home Colin Selby Freddy Peralta 9/8/2023 Braves L 8-2 Away Mitch Keller Bryce Elder 9/9/2023 Braves W 8-4 Away Johan Oviedo Dylan Dodd 9/10/2023 Braves L 5-2 Away Luis Ortiz Allan Winans 9/11/2023 Nationals - Home - Patrick Corbin 9/12/2023 Nationals - Home Mitch Keller Joan Adon 9/13/2023 Nationals - Home Mitch Keller Joan Adon 9/14/2023 Nationals - Home Johan Oviedo Josiah Gray 9/15/2023 Yankees - Home Johan Oviedo Gerrit Cole 9/16/2023 Yankees - Home - Clarke Schmidt

