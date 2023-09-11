Bryan Reynolds' Pittsburgh Pirates (66-77) and Lane Thomas' Washington Nationals (64-79) will square off in the series opener on Monday, September 11 at PNC Park. The contest will begin at 6:35 PM ET.

The Pirates have been listed as -135 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Nationals (+110). The total is 8.5 runs for the matchup (with -120 odds on the over and +100 odds to go under).

Pirates vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: TBA - PIT vs Patrick Corbin - WSH (9-13, 0.00 ERA)

Pirates vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Pirates vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Pirates have been favorites in 24 games this season and won 16 (66.7%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Pirates have a 10-6 record (winning 62.5% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Pittsburgh, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

Over the last 10 games, the Pirates were named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only twice, and they won both games.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Pittsburgh and its opponents combined to go over the total six times.

The Nationals have won in 55, or 43%, of the 128 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Nationals have a win-loss record of 49-66 when favored by +110 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 2-8 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Washington and its opponents are 6-3-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 21st 4th Win NL Central +100000 - 5th

