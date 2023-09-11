The Pittsburgh Pirates host the Washington Nationals at PNC Park on Monday at 6:35 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Bryan Reynolds and others in this game.

Pirates vs. Nationals Game Info

When: Monday, September 11, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

Monday, September 11, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 137 hits with 31 doubles, five triples, 20 home runs, 43 walks and 70 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.

He's slashed .270/.329/.469 on the season.

Reynolds has hit safely in 11 games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .359 with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and six RBI.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Sep. 10 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 at Braves Sep. 9 3-for-5 2 1 2 7 0 at Braves Sep. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 6 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 5 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0

Ke'Bryan Hayes Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Hayes Stats

Ke'Bryan Hayes has 24 doubles, seven triples, 13 home runs, 26 walks and 55 RBI (113 total hits). He has swiped nine bases.

He has a slash line of .267/.308/.448 on the season.

Hayes heads into this game looking to extend his seven-game hit streak. During his last 10 games he is batting .244 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs, three walks and five RBI.

Hayes Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Sep. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Braves Sep. 9 1-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 at Braves Sep. 8 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 6 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 5 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

