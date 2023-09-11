The Washington Nationals (64-79) are looking for Jacob Young to extend an 11-game hitting streak against the Pittsburgh Pirates (66-77), on Monday at 6:35 PM ET, at PNC Park.

The Nationals will give the nod to Patrick Corbin (9-13, 6.31), while the Pirates' starter for this game is yet to be announced.

Pirates vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Time: 6:35 PM ET

TV: SportsNet PT

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Venue: PNC Park

Probable Pitchers: TBA - PIT vs Corbin - WSH (9-13, 0.00 ERA)

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Patrick Corbin

The Nationals are sending Corbin (9-13) to make his 29th start of the season as he aims for his 10th win. He is 9-13 with a 5.29 ERA and 111 strikeouts through 158 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when the left-hander tossed four innings, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up seven hits.

In 28 games this season, the 34-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.29, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .297 against him.

Corbin is looking to secure his 13th quality start of the season in this outing.

Corbin heads into the game with 26 outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 28 outings this season.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old's 5.29 ERA ranks 47th, 1.509 WHIP ranks 50th, and 6.3 K/9 ranks 47th.

Patrick Corbin vs. Pirates

The opposing Pirates offense has the 25th-ranked slugging percentage (.389) and ranks 27th in home runs hit (140) in all of MLB. They have a collective .236 batting average, and are 26th in the league with 1121 total hits and 24th in MLB play scoring 601 runs.

Corbin has a 5.06 ERA and a 1.5 WHIP against the Pirates this season in 5 1/3 innings pitched, allowing a .333 batting average over one appearance.

