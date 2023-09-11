The Pittsburgh Steelers have +6600 odds to win the Super Bowl as of September 11.

Watch the Steelers this season on Fubo!

Steelers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +750

+750 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Looking to place a futures bet on the Steelers to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pittsburgh Betting Insights

Pittsburgh put together a 10-6-1 record against the spread last season.

Last season, seven Steelers games hit the over.

Pittsburgh put up 322.6 yards per game offensively last season (23rd in ), and it gave up 330.4 yards per game (13th) on the defensive side of the ball.

The Steelers went 4-4 at home last season and 5-4 away from home.

When the underdog in the game, Pittsburgh was 5-6. When favored, the Steelers were 4-2.

The Steelers were 3-3 in the AFC North and 5-7 in the AFC as a whole.

Steelers Impact Players

Najee Harris ran for 1,034 yards (60.8 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games last year.

In addition, Harris had 41 receptions for 229 yards and three touchdowns.

Kenny Pickett threw for 2,404 yards (184.9 per game), completing 63.0% of his throws, with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions in 13 games.

Also, Pickett rushed for 237 yards and three TDs.

In the passing game a season ago, George Pickens scored four TDs, hauling in 52 balls for 801 yards (47.1 per game).

Diontae Johnson had 86 catches for 882 yards (51.9 per game) and zero touchdowns in 17 games.

In 17 games last year, Alex Highsmith recorded 14.5 sacks to go with 12.0 TFL and 63 tackles.

Bet on Steelers to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Steelers Player Futures

2023-24 Steelers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 49ers L 30-7 +750 2 September 18 Browns - +2200 3 September 24 @ Raiders - +8000 4 October 1 @ Texans - +30000 5 October 8 Ravens - +1600 BYE - - - - 7 October 22 @ Rams - +6600 8 October 29 Jaguars - +2200 9 November 2 Titans - +10000 10 November 12 Packers - +4000 11 November 19 @ Browns - +2200 12 November 26 @ Bengals - +1300 13 December 3 Cardinals - +50000 14 December 7 Patriots - +6600 15 December 17 @ Colts - +15000 16 December 23 Bengals - +1300 17 December 31 @ Seahawks - +4000 18 January 7 @ Ravens - +1600

Odds are current as of September 11 at 5:14 PM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.