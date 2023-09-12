Alfonso Rivas vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Alfonso Rivas -- hitting .214 with four doubles, two walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Washington Nationals, with Joan Adon on the hill, on September 12 at 6:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Braves.
Alfonso Rivas Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Nationals Starter: Joan Adon
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Alfonso Rivas At The Plate
- Rivas is hitting .198 with seven doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine walks.
- Rivas has gotten a hit in 13 of 32 games this season (40.6%), with at least two hits on three occasions (9.4%).
- He has hit a home run in two of 32 games played this season, and in 2.0% of his plate appearances.
- In six games this season, Rivas has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in six games this year (18.8%), but has had no multi-run games.
Alfonso Rivas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|12
|.171
|AVG
|.222
|.189
|OBP
|.378
|.286
|SLG
|.472
|2
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|5
|11/1
|K/BB
|11/6
|0
|SB
|1
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
- The Nationals have a 4.97 team ERA that ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Nationals surrender the most home runs in baseball (220 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Nationals will send Adon (2-1) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 5.56 ERA and 29 strikeouts through 34 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the New York Mets, the right-hander tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.56, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are batting .235 against him.
